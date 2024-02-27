Florida Lotto ticket worth $3.75 million sold at Publix in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Somebody who recently purchased a lottery ticket at a Publix grocery store in West Palm Beach is now a multimillionaire.

Lottery officials said a Florida Lotto ticket worth $3.75 million was sold at a Publix located at 10130 Northlake Blvd.

The QuickPick ticket matched all six numbers — 8, 9, 29, 36, 49, 51 — in Saturday night's drawing.

As of Tuesday morning, the ticket was still unclaimed.

The winner has 180 days after the draw date to claim their prize. Florida Lottery rules state that if the winner does not select the cash option within the 60-day cash option election period, the prize will be paid in annual payments.

After Saturday's big win, the Florida Lotto jackpot is now at $1 million. The next drawing is Wednesday.