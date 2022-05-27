Apartment complex fire was ignited by charcoal barbecue grill on balcony, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Officials in Palm Beach County announced Friday the cause of an apartment fire that displaced more than 50 residents earlier this month.

The fire occurred May 2 at the Palo Verde apartments, located in the 6200 block of Forest Hill Blvd., near Greenacres.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue investigators determined the fire was started by a charcoal barbecue grill on a balcony of one of the second-floor apartments.

The contents in the grill had not fully been extinguished after being used to cook food from the night before, officials said.

The grill later tipped over on its side, igniting combustibles on the balcony and spread through an attic space to other apartments.

WATCH CHOPPER 5 VIDEO:

Chopper 5 above early morning Palm Beach County apartment fire

Six apartments on the second floor suffered fire damage, and numerous others were damaged by smoke.

One person had to be taken to a local hospital after being rescued from a second-floor balcony.

Firefighters from at least three different battalions worked together to get the flames under control.

The building's power is currently shut down, and it is uninhabitable until repaired.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue safety codes related to apartments and condos do not allow anything that requires a flame allowed on a balcony, under an overhang, within 10 feet of a building or anything that can burn.