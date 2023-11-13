Watch Now
73-year-old South Palm Beach woman killed in hit-and-run crash

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office looking for driver of 2016-2017 GMC Terrain
Posted at 2:17 PM, Nov 13, 2023
SOUTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — A driver hit and killed a 73-year-old woman who was crossing a road in South Palm Beach on Friday, deputies said.

Investigators said Hatixhe Laiqi of South Palm Beach was walking across the 3500 block of S Ocean Boulevard just after 6 p.m. when she was hit by an SUV.

Despite hitting the woman, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the driver continued to head north on S Ocean Boulevard.

Laiqi was pronounced dead at the scene after officials arrived.

The sheriff's office said they are looking for a 2016 to 2017 GMC Terrain that is possibly black. They said the SUV will have significant damage to the front driver's side.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Investigator Robert Stephan or Crime Stoppers at 561-688-3000.

