68-year-old Palm Beach County woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on Haverhill Road

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 68-year-old woman, who was a passenger in a car, was killed Friday morning in a crash near West Palm Beach.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the wreck happened just after 7 a.m. on Haverhill Road near the intersection with Sunny Lane Avenue.

According to the incident report, a Ford Taurus driven by a 69-year-old man was headed southbound on Haverhill Road and attempted to turn east onto Sunny Lane Avenue.

WPTV Maria Tolento, 68, was killed Oct. 28, 2022, after the Ford Taurus she was riding in was hit by this Mitsubishi Montero near West Palm Beach on Haverhill Road.

A second vehicle, a Mitsubishi Montero driven by a 51-year-old man, was traveling northbound on Haverhill Road.

As the Taurus turned, it entered the path of the Montero, which was unable to avoid a collision.

The front of the Montero hit the passenger side of the Taurus, killing Maria Tolento, 68, who was a passenger in the Taurus.

The driver of the Taurus sustained serious injuries in the crash, the incident report said.

The driver of the Montero had minor injuries. There were two passengers in his vehicle and one of them sustained minor injuries.