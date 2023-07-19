Watch Now
67-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting teen outside Palm Springs library

James Monroe Franklin faces charge of sexual battery of minor
Police in Palm Springs are trying to identify a man who they said forced a 15-year-old child to perform sexual acts outside a library.
Posted at 10:55 AM, Jul 19, 2023
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — A man accused of forcing a 15-year-old child to perform sexual acts outside of Palm Springs library is now in custody.

Police said the incident took place on the evening of April 19 outside the public library on Cypress Lane.

Investigators released surveillance images of the man in June in hopes of identifying him.

After an investigation and assistance from the community, detectives were able to identify and arrest James Monroe Franklin, 67, of Palm Springs for sexual battery on a minor.

Police said they continue to investigate and ask anyone with information concerning the case or other similar incidents involving Franklin to contact their agency at (561) 584-8300.

