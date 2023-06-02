Police seek to ID man wanted in sex assault of 15-year-old outside Palm Springs library

Watch Now
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — Police in Palm Springs are trying to identify a man who they said forced a 15-year-old child to perform sexual acts outside a library.

Palm Springs police Capt. Jake Ruiz said the incident took place on the evening of April 19 outside the public library on Cypress Lane.

Police released surveillance images of the man Friday in hopes of identifying him.

Ruiz said the man approached the teenager at about 8 p.m. on April 19 and forced the child to perform the sex acts.

Police said the man appears to be in his late 50s, tall and heavy set with short salt-and-pepper hair and a bald spot in the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Palm Springs Police Department at 561-584-8300 ext. 8555 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

