2 men who died after SUV crashed into Palm Beach County canal identified

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two men died Sunday when the SUV in which they were traveling crashed into a Palm Beach County canal, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred Sunday afternoon in a canal near the intersection of Hamlin Boulevard and 130th Avenue North.

Colton Gearhart, 21, of West Palm Beach, was driving the 1999 Chevrolet Suburban when he lost control of the vehicle, which skidded off the dirt roadway and onto the grassy shoulder, traffic homicide investigator Scott Levey wrote in his report. It continued sliding over the embankment and into the canal.

Khalil McLean/WPTV According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, speed was a factor in the crash that sent a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban into the water.

Sebastian Gedroye, 21, of Loxahatchee, was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

According to Levey's incident report, speed was a factor in the crash.

A passing driver noticed the SUV in the water and called 911.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue divers pulled both men from the water, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.