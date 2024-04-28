2 dead in submerged vehicle in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, fLA. — Two people were pronounced dead Sunday afternoon after a vehicle was found submerged in a canal, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

At approximately 12:20 p.m., units were dispatched to the intersection of 130th Trail North and Hamlin Boulevard just south of Northlake Boulevard for a reported vehicle in a canal. The area is west of the Grassy Waters Preserve.

A 911 caller didn't witness the vehicle go into the canal, the agency said.

Special operations units responded and assisted with the dive response.

Two people were brought to shore and pronounced dead by paramedics.

The scene was turned over to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office for investigation.

No other details were available, including how long the vehicle was in the water, or any information on the deceased.