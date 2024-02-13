Boy, 13, riding dirt bike dies 6 days after crash

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — A 13-year-old boy died Monday, six days after crashing his dirt bike into a car while leaving school, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash was reported at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday at 14200 Orange Boulevard at Acreage Pines Elementary School. He died at 11:38 a.m. at St. Mary's Medical Center, according to an updated crash report

PBSO said the boy was riding a 2021 Yamaha dirt bike on the sidewalk of Orange Boulevard, and was approaching the service exit of the school, when he crashed into a Nissan Murano car of a 54-year-old man also leaving the school.

PBSO said the collision sent the boy into the hood of the car before he landed on the road.

The driver remained on scene.

Rescue crews took the boy to St. Mary's Medical Center where he underwent emergency surgery and was in critical condition.

