16-year-old arrested after man found dead with gunshot wound to head in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy is in custody after a man was found shot to death earlier this month near West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they found the victim inside a Chevrolet Tahoe at a clubhouse parking lot at the Meadowbrook mobile home park, located at 1531 Drexel Road, on April 1.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was sitting in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound to the head and multiple 9mm spent cartridge cases inside the vehicle.

A witness told investigators that the Tahoe had been parked at the clubhouse since the day before at about noon. The witness told detectives that they heard two gunshots, saw a man exit the vehicle and run toward a two-door pickup truck that was parked nearby. The truck then fled the parking lot and left the mobile home community.

According to a probable cause affidavit, investigators later learned that the female driver of the pickup truck had two sons, one who was 16 years old.

Detectives said they learned that the victim and the 16-year-old communicated several times before March 31.

When investigators spoke with the 16-year-old on April 3, they said he had bruises on his face underneath his eyes and across the bridge to his nose.

At his home, detectives said they found several firearm parts, suspected cocaine and black jean shorts with what appeared to be a blood-like substance on them.

The affidavit said the investigation revealed the suspect's phone was used near the fatal shooting just prior to and during the incident.

Investigators have not revealed a motive for the shooting.

The 16-year-old was arrested Monday and faces a murder charge. He is being held without bond at the main Palm Beach County jail.