Man found dead inside car believed to be gunshot victim

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — One man was found dead inside a vehicle near West Palm Beach, apparently from a gunshot wound Saturday morning, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to the 1500 block of Drexel Road shortly after 11 a.m., sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news release. The area is east of Florida's Turnpike and south of Okeechobee Boulevard.

Violent Crimes detectives were investigating the death as a homicide.

The motive and suspect information were not immediately known, Barbera said.