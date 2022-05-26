Watch
Pilot who suffered aneurism during flight speaks at news conference

Kenneth Allen joined by Palm Beach County doctor who treated him
This video shows the moments after a small plane landed safely at Palm Beach International Airport. The pilot had a medical emergency and needed the help of an air traffic controller to instruct the passenger on how to safely land it.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The pilot who became incapacitated mid-flight spoke publicly Thursday for the first time since a passenger onboard landed the small plane at Palm Beach International Airport earlier this month.

Kenneth Allen was joined by the doctor who treated him during a Thursday morning news conference at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

Darren Harrison was a passenger in the single-engine Cessna 208 when Allen suffered an aortic aneurysm during their May 10 flight from the Bahamas to Fort Pierce.

"I had to start trying to lift him out of the way so I could climb in the seat and fly the airplane," Harrison recalled to NBC's Savannah Guthrie earlier this month.

Robert Morgan, a part-time flight instructor and air traffic controller at PBIA, talked Harrison through the ordeal, helping him to land the plane safely.

