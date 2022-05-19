Palm Beach County doctor who saved pilot's life to share survival story

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A Palm Beach County doctor will share his story Thursday after saving the life of a pilot who suffered a medical emergency and became unconscious on a small private plane that made an emergency landing at Palm Beach International Airport last week.

Cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Nishant Patel will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center to discuss the pilot's condition and recovery.

WPTV A single-engine Cessna 208 following an emergency landing at Palm Beach International Airport on May 10, 2022.

The pilot — whose name has not been released — was flying a single-engine Cessna 208 from the Bahamas to Fort Pierce on May 10 when he suffered a life-threatening aortic dissection.

Lakeland man Darren Harrison, 39, who had no flying experience, miraculously took control of the aircraft and landed it successfully at PBIA around 12:30 p.m.

"I knew if I didn't react, that we would die," Harrison told TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie on Monday.

“The thought never crossed my mind to call and tell my wife bye.” Darren Harrison says the first person he called after he landed was his wife, who is seven months pregnant with their child. pic.twitter.com/w9R1wa7MmG — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 16, 2022

The pilot was initially brought to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach. But when it was discovered he needed complex cardiac care, he was transferred to Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, one of the area's leading heart hospitals.

The pilot underwent emergency surgery and was released from the hospital on Monday.

Officials said Patel is optimistic about the pilot's recovery.