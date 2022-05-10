Air traffic controller guides passenger to safely land plane after pilot medical issue

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An air traffic controller guided a passenger on a small private plane to land safely at Palm Beach International Airport after the pilot in the aircraft had a possible medical issue.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the incident involving a single-engine Cessna 208 occurred Tuesday at around 12:30 p.m.

Two people were aboard the aircraft, officials said.

The air traffic controller was able to communicate with the passenger in the cockpit all the way to landing.

"Kudos to that new pilot," said the air traffic controller after the plane landed safely.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said one person was taken to the hospital. No word on their condition.

The FAA is investigating the incident further.

