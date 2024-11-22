Deputy Ralph Waller remembered by staff at H.L. Johnson Elementary School as having 'biggest heart'

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Dr. Crystal Amado is the principal of H.L. Johnson Elementary School and says Deputy Ralph "Butch" Waller was a beloved member of their community.

"He's funny, he's real, he's truthful, super loving, and has the biggest heart you have ever seen," she said.

Amado reflected on the life of her friend, who became an important part of her school's community. Whenever she had a safety question she would call him, they would brainstorm together, and come up with solutions to make sure everyone was happy and safe at school.

WPTV "I can't imagine us having school without him, it's very quiet but at the same time super loud," said Dr. Crystal Amado.



Deputy Waller would direct traffic, help make sure parents were following traffic rules, and volunteer as a judge for the school's Trunk or Treat event.

Amado says Friday was their first full day of school without him on campus. She told WPTV reporter Christy Waite that his death has left everyone shocked and heartbroken, but his presence can be felt all across campus.

"I can't imagine us having school without him, it's very quiet but at the same time super loud. The best of the best is now looking over us in just a different way," she said.

Messages of support have continued to pour into the WPTV newsroom. Palm Beach Schools Police Chief Sarah Mooney sent us this statement:

Many of our officers knew these deputies very well. We are all heartbroken by this tragic accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of Deputies Paez, Waller and Diaz as well as the entire PBSO family. It is difficult to articulate how deeply incidents like this impact our law enforcement community. But, we will support one another through this difficult time and we will continue to honor our oath to protect and serve the community even while trying to heal from this loss.

Amado says Deputy Waller is already missed so much, but they are praying for all the families that are deeply impacted by this tragedy.