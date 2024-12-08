Palm Beach Fallen Officers Foundation raises $5k for families of 3 fallen PBSO deputies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A brotherhood of law enforcement and motorcyclists rallied together Saturday to help the families of three fallen Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies killed in a crash on Southern Boulevard last month.

“They were pillars in the community and for something like this to happen—the tragedy it affects all of us,” Tommy Torres, the organization's president, said

Over 150 people turned out for the Palm Beach Fallen Officers Foundation benefit on Saturday.

The non-profit, headquartered in West Palm Beach, started as a law enforcement motorcycle club five years ago. Members started the Fallen Officers Foundation within the past year to maximize its ability to fundraise and help support the families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"We’re going to do everything we can in our power to make sure that their family and everything we can do to honor them is taken care of,” said Alex Young, former law enforcement officer and member of St. Michael's Legione.

The non-profit raised over $5,000 Saturday to be donated to the families of Ignacio "Dan" Diaz, deputy sheriff Ralph "Butch" Waller, and Corporal Luis Paez.

“It’s an honor to have worked with these gentlemen, and I knew all three of them very well and they’re just good guys,” said Darrel Russian, law enforcement officer and member of St. Michael's Legione.

It’s the first fundraiser for the non-profit organization of law enforcement officers and it won’t be the last.

“I hope that we can bring some sort of alleviation, even if it’s temporarily, however minor it may be, to these families while they grieve,” Torres said.