Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigating string of business burglaries

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County deputies are trying to solve a string burglaries across the county. The targets are linked according to investigators by their inventory inside, particularly ATMs.

The string of crimes spans over the course of a year and a half from Palm Beach Gardens all the way to Greenacres. News of the crime is spreading after a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office social media post.

It’s enough to raise safety concerns for customers in the areas, like Palm Beach County resident Jean Patten, where businesses were targeted.

"It’s sad to say that more and more of this is happening in West Palm Beach," she said. "I mean, we want to feel safe."

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Surveillance images of man committing business burglary in Palm Beach County, Fla.

The only surveillance images of the possible suspect provided by investigators show someone wearing a hoodie and other face coverings.

Investigators said the person caught on camera may not be working alone and uses a cutting tool to get into ATMs inside. WPTV reached out to staff at businesses nearby via a translator and they did not want their face on camera.

"Remember the other businesses targeted also had cameras, cameras don’t stop them,” the staff member said. “Everyone has an ATM inside their business. If it could happen to them, then it could happen to us."

The sheriff’s office stated it wants to make sure the person on camera, behind the crimes stops, terrorizing businesses. Customers like Patten use the Golden Rule when addressing whoever the suspect may be.

WPTV Jean Patten talks about how crime is increasing in the area.

"You know you’re a person too," she said. "How would you feel if it were reversed and someone came to your home and broke in and took your valuables?”

Patten also offered the crooks one last piece of advice.

"Get a real job," she said.

Anyone with information on these crimes should contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.