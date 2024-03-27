Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office seeks man committing several business burglaries

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking a man and possibly an accomplice for committing several burglaries to businesses in the past year and a half.

Spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the crimes have occurred from Greenacres north to Palm Beach Gardens.

The burglar often wears a dark-colored hoodie and uses a cutting tool to cut open ATMs inside these businesses.

Deputies also believe he may be working with another person.

Surveillance has shown him in possession of a two-way radio.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Burglary suspect sought by PBSO.



"The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the assistance of the community to identify this person and stop him from terrorizing future businesses," Barbera said.

Deputies urge anyone with information on these suspects to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.