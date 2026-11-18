PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County has canceled all after-school activities Wednesday due to the afternoon weather forecast.

All schools and district offices remain open Wednesday, Nov. 18, the district said.

The cancellations include athletic events, clubs, meetings, Adult Workforce and Community Education classes and leases.

Aftercare programs will remain open until 4 p.m. Families with children in aftercare are being asked to pick them up by that time.

The district is also encouraging families to monitor their children's bus routes in real time through the free Here Comes the Bus app.

District officials said they are monitoring the forecast for Thursday, Nov. 19, and plan to provide an update later Wednesday about school operations.

The district said student and staff safety remains its top priority as officials continue to monitor weather conditions.