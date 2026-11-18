WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — TREASURE COAST & PALM BEACHES WEATHER FORECAST

Get ready for a very wet and windy stretch across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches! A FLOOD WATCH is in effect as widespread heavy rainfall moves through the region. We're talking about around 3 inches of rain for just about everyone, with isolated locations potentially picking up an incredible 8 to 10 inches before this system moves out.

The biggest concern will be prolonged periods of heavy rain, poor drainage flooding, and localized street flooding. Some neighborhoods could see water rise quickly, so never attempt to drive through flooded roads. Remember: Turn Around, Don't Drown!

Winds will also be a big part of this weather story. Gusty conditions, rough seas, and choppy coastal waters will create additional headaches for boaters. Along the beaches, expect dangerous swimming conditions, elevated rip current risks, and possible coastal flooding concerns. Keep an eye on changing tides and stay out of the water until conditions improve.

The good news? There is light at the end of this very wet tunnel! Rain chances begin to decrease early Friday, with much better weather expected as we head into the weekend. We'll welcome back more sunshine and a much-needed break from all this rain.

For now, keep the rain gear handy, stay weather-aware, and please take flooding seriously. This is a significant rainfall event!

Hang in there, South Florida. Better weather is coming!

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

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