Palm Beach County schedules public forum for June 16 for county administrator job

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County is holding a public forum this month as it works to select a new county administrator.

The seat was vacated at the end of May after Verdenia Baker retired after nearly 10 years on the job.

The Board of County Commissioners is in the process of recruiting and selecting the county's next county administrator.

The list of candidates has been narrowed to these four applicants:



The county is holding a County Administrator Candidate Forum on Monday, June 16, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Palm Beach County Convention Center located at 650 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach.

Officials said all four candidates will be answering questions submitted by the public, who are invited to attend the forum and submit questions in person.

Questions can also be submitted online until 11:59 p.m. on June 15.

Questions submitted in person at the forum will be accepted until 6 p.m. on the day of the event. The county said questions will be placed into a bowl, selected randomly by a moderator and each candidate will have the opportunity to answer.

"When submitting questions, please note that all questions should be applicable to all four of the candidates; questions directed to one specific candidate will not be accepted," the county said in a statement.

Those who plan to attend the candidate forum in person are asked to RSVP by clicking here. An RSVP is not required to attend, but it will help officials provide enough space to host the event.

The forum will also be broadcast live on PBC TV Channel 20 and streaming online at www.pbc.gov.

The county said commissioners will also interview the candidates earlier in the day on June 16 and will hold a workshop on June 17 at 9:30 a.m. in the Jane Thompson Memorial Chambers at the Governmental Center.

During the workshop, the commissioners will publicly question the candidates with a goal of selecting a new administrator by the end of the meeting.

This workshop will also be broadcast live on PBC TV and streamed on the county's website.