Palm Beach County Administrator Verdenia Baker retiring after decade in role

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — After nearly 10 years on the job, Palm Beach County Administrator Verdenia Baker is retiring. WPTV morning anchor Tania Rogers spoke with Baker weeks before her retirement.

"The most that I am proud of would be the creation of my team PBC," Baker said. "I believe that we've got the right employees in the right places that will continue to propel us toward the future, making Palm Beach County continue to be successful."

WATCH BELOW: Palm Beach Co. administrator looks back on career ahead of retirement

Palm Beach County administrator retiring after decade in role

Baker made history in 2015 when she became the first female and woman of color to run Palm Beach County's government.

Rogers sat down with her for her first interview when she took the helm a decade ago.

"I want people to know, especially young people, that hard work and determination, staying focused and true to yourself, that you will accomplish the goals that you set out," Baker told Rogers in 2015.

From then to now, Baker is now reflecting on her career, legacy and the changes she's helped the county navigate over the last decade.

"We are at almost 1.6 million people and growing," Baker said. "When I first moved to Palm Beach County in the early 1980s, we were around 700,000, so I've seen tremendous growth."

That growth shows no sign of slowing down and neither does Baker. However, her next job assignment will be away from her desk.

"Traveling is definitely on the horizon, enjoying my family a bit more, where I can focus solely on them and their needs," Baker said.

WHEN WILL REPLACEMENT BE ANNOUNCED?

The county is in the process of selecting the next county administrator. The search is down to six finalists.

Click here to see the resumes of the finalists.

A decision regarding the new county administrator should be made by the next meeting on June 17.

Assistant County Administrator Todd Bonlarron will serve in an interim role until Baker's successor is named.

Baker said she credits mentors like Bob Weisman, who was the county administrator before she got the position. She's also thankful for another mentor, Floyd Johnson, who was the Broward County administrator in 1982.