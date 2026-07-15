Palm Beach County commissioner moves to keep beach parking free for residents

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Commissioner Maria G. Marino is directing county staff to stop considering proposals that would charge residents for parking at county-owned beach parks and beach access locations where parking is currently free.

In a press release from Marino, she instructed staff to discontinue any further evaluation of resident parking fees while continuing to explore a "fair and fiscally responsible" approach for visitors from outside Palm Beach County.

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The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners unanimously agreed with Marino's direction during a recent discussion. County Administrator Joseph Abruzzo told commissioners that staff can implement a free annual resident beach parking pass to ensure Palm Beach County residents continue to park at county beach locations without charge.

"Palm Beach County's beaches are one of our greatest public assets, and our residents should continue to have free access to the beach parking they have long enjoyed," Marino said.

"At the same time, it is appropriate to evaluate whether a reasonable parking fee for non-residents can help offset the costs of maintaining these facilities without placing an additional burden on our taxpayers," Marino said.

The proposal is intended to preserve free beach parking for county residents while allowing officials to consider charging non-residents to help cover the cost of maintaining county beach facilities.

Any future changes to beach parking policies would require action by the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners.

