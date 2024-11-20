Thanksgiving meals and diaper distribution: A helping hand for families in need

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As Thanksgiving approaches, a local initiative is ensuring families in need don't miss out on the holiday spirit.

This year, community partners are teaming up to provide fully cooked Thanksgiving meals and essential items to help struggling families celebrate the season.

The Thanksgiving Meal and Diaper Distribution will take place at 2635 Old Okeechobee Road in West Palm Beach next Tuesday, Nov. 26 and Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Volunteers and students will prepare and distribute delicious Thanksgiving meals complete with turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and pie.

In addition to the meals, families in need will also have access to free diapers—a crucial item for many parents (Only available on Tuesday, Nov. 26).

Organizers are aiming to assist up to 200 families, with meals and diapers available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

How to Participate

Families can register to receive a meal and/or diapers by clicking here.

This initiative is made possible by partnerships with Extraordinary Charities and Recipes for Success.

How You Can Help

The event organizers are calling on local residents and businesses to get involved:



Contributions from individuals and corporate sponsors help fund meal packages and additional resources. Volunteer: Assist with meal preparation or distribution on the day of the event.

Assist with meal preparation or distribution on the day of the event. Partner: Businesses can join the effort to provide long-term support for families in need.

For more information on how to participate, donate, or volunteer, click here.