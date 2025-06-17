Palm Beach County commissioners select Joseph Abruzzo to become next county administrator

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County commissioners on Tuesday selected a new county administrator.

After interviewing the four candidates for the position, the commissioners selected Joseph Abruzzo, who has served as the clerk of the circuit court and comptroller for the county since 2021.

Commissioners Gregg Weiss, Joel Flores, Maria Sachs and Sara Baxter voted for Abruzzo.

Commissioners Bobby Powell Jr. and Marci Woodward voted for Isami Ayala-Collazo

Mayor Maria Marino was the only commissioner to vote for Patrick Rudder.

Before the vote, Weiss voiced his disappointment that a nationwide search was not done for the position.

Abruzzo will now negotiate his contract with Mayor Maria Marino.

Marino called the vote "probably the biggest decision" the commissioner would make.

Abruzzo takes over for interim administrator Todd Bonlarron, who has been filling the role since Verdenia Baker retired at the end of May.