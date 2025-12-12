BOCA RATON, Fla. — Today marks 18 years to the day since the murders of a mother and daughter, Nancy and Joey Bochicchio, after a day of shopping at The Town Center at Boca Raton, and the killer is still out there.

WATCH:

On the 18th anniversary of Bochicchio murders, the case still sits cold

As loved ones and law enforcement reflect on the unsolved crime, Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County recently released its "Unsolved Playing Cards" deck in partnership with law enforcement agencies in an effort to solve more local cold cases.

The deck features 52 different unsolved homicides, missing persons and unidentified remains from victims of all ages who detectives are still searching for in the county.

One of the cards details the Bochicchio case from 2007.

WPTV Anchor Ashley Glass and a team at WPTV went in-depth on the Bochicchio case and two others in the documentary "The Missing Piece".

Nancy Bochicchio's sister, JoAnn Bruno, told Glass that, with each passing year, it gets tougher to keep hope alive that the killer will be brought to justice.

The Boca Raton Police Department told WPTV the following about updates to the Bochicchio case:

"As technology changes and evolves regarding DNA testing, this case is continuously being reevaluated. We remain optimistic that technological advances will lead our investigators to a breakthrough in the investigation."