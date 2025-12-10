BOCA RATON, Fla. — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County released its 'Unsolved Playing Cards' deck Tuesday morning in partnership with law enforcement agencies in an effort to solve more local cold cases.

Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers reveals 'Unsolved Playing Cards' to spark new leads in cold cases Samantha Roesler

The deck features 52 different unsolved homicides, missing persons and unidentified remains from victims of all ages who detectives are still searching for in the county.

One of the cards details the 2007 murders of a mother and daughter, Nancy and Joey Bochicchio, after a day of shopping at The Town Center at Boca Raton.

WATCH:

Could playing cards hold 'The Missing Piece' to solve local cold cases?

Glass and a team at WPTV went in-depth on the Bochicchio case and two others in the documentary 'The Missing Piece'.

This week marks eighteen years since the Bochicchios were taken and killed, and the killer is still out there.

Nancy Bochicchio's sister, JoAnn Bruno, told WPTV Anchor Ashley Glass that, with each passing year, it gets tougher to keep hope alive that the killer will be brought to justice.

The Boca Raton Police Department told WPTV the following about updates to the Borchicchio case:

"As technology changes and evolves regarding DNA testing, this case is continuously being reevaluated. We remain optimistic that technological advances will lead our investigators to a breakthrough in the investigation."