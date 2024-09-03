The Kind Kitchen receives donations and more calls for assistance after WPTV reports struggles with food cost

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — A sign of the rough financial times— Right after our story about The Kind Kitchen that aired Friday evening, the phones started ringing at the North Palm Beach non-profit.

WPTV's story highlighting how food inflation is causing the organization to struggle has spurred donations to prop-up the group.

As fast as the over $2,500 in donations came in, the calls for help followed. More than 115 people who watched WPTV's story called The Kind Kitchen asking to be added to the queue for food assistance.

"Calls were coming in all day and they keep coming in," The Kind Kitchen Founder Chani Ezagui said. "People are reading (the story) online and neighbors are passing it to their friends. We are hearing from young people out of jobs, elderly people that can't cook for themselves and we have middle class people calling who are not doing well."

The charity runs off donations. If you would like to support the organization, click here to go to their website.