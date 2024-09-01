As food costs rise, local non-profit Kind Kitchen struggles to keep up with needs of the community

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — You don't have to look very far to find people struggling in today's economy. Just take a look at the growing list of sign-ups at non-profit Kind Kitchen in North Palm Beach.

“Just in the last two or three months we have over 100 more families,” Kind Kitchen Founder Chani Ezaguwee said. “That’s several hundred more people asking for help from our group and the phone doesn’t stop ringing.”



Since 1987, ‘The Kind Kitchen’ has delivered meals to those who are struggling financially or physically. Anyone who needs help getting a meal can sign-up for the free meal delivery service.

“We serve young people with cancer, people out of jobs, the disabled, emotionally disabled, the elderly.” Ezaguwee said. “We try not to tell anybody no, which is a really hard thing to tell someone who is suffering waiting for food stamps.

The Kind Kitchen has three full time employees, while volunteers handle the food delivery door-to-door. But food prices are making the day-to-day operation at the non-profit difficult.

“Food prices have skyrocketed 27%,” said Ezaguwee. “We are being impacted too. We don’t like to turn people away, but sometimes I have to tell them to call back again next week. We are responsible for our neighbors. Who is going to feed them if not us?”

The charity runs off donations. If you would like to support the organization, click hereto go to their website.