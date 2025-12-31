Nonprofit supporting Palm Beach County's youngest caregivers warns services are at risk

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — At just 15 years old, Samara Ardila-Rojas has already taken on responsibilities many adults struggle to manage.

She helps care for her mother, who lives with ovarian fibroids — a chronic condition that can cause intense pain and extreme fatigue. On difficult days, when her mom comes home from work barely able to move or lift objects, Samara steps in without hesitation.

"I cook, I clean, I help my mom with anything she needs," Samara said. "It's really hard to balance school and home responsibilities."

Samara is one of nearly 700 caregiving youth in Palm Beach County supported by the American Association of Caregiving Youth (AACY) — the only organization in the United States fully dedicated to children who act as caregivers for family members with chronic illness, disabilities, aging-related needs, or substance misuse.

Here in Palm Beach County, AACY's school-based program supports nearly 700 caregiving youth — a number the nonprofit says is growing, and a need that's deeper than they've seen in nearly 30 years.

"These are middle and high school students, as young as 10 years old," said Amoy Gordon, director of the Caregiving Youth Project at AACY. "They're cooking, cleaning, helping manage medical needs, all while going to school full time."

Without support, research shows caregiving youth face steep odds. Nationally, 22% of caregiving students without assistance drop out of high school. AACY says with its services, 98% of students graduate.

That support includes tutoring, respite care with home health aides, cleaning services, school supplies, mentoring, and emotional support groups — resources Samara says changed her life.

"When I started AACY, I felt less lonely," Samara said. "They helped me with my mental health. It made me feel like I wasn't alone anymore."

Samara was paired with Stephanie Block, a retired principal who has worked in education for 50 years and has mentored with AACY for three. Stephanie says mentorship is about giving these kids something they often lose — their childhood.

"They're dealing with more than many adults deal with for years," Block said. "It takes away their youth. My goal is to give them moments of childhood back — moments of joy, hope, and normalcy."

Block says without programs like AACY, many caregiving youth wouldn't have the time, energy, or support to stay focused on school — or dream about the future.

"They have so many balls to juggle," she said. "Without support, the first thing they drop is usually their education — and themselves."

But now, the organization that serves as a lifeline for families like Samara's is facing a crisis of its own.

AACY leaders say significant cuts to federal and state funding have left them struggling to meet growing demand. More than a third of the students they serve are caring for multiple family members, and 80–90% come from low-income households.

"The need has exceeded what we can handle without additional support," Gordon said. "A lot is on the line — for our families, and for the students who rely on us."

Without new funding, AACY warns it may be forced to reduce services or staff — changes that could leave hundreds of caregiving youth without critical support.

For Samara, the stakes are personal. She says the program gave her confidence, connection, and a vision beyond caregiving.

"I want to go to college and pursue business and technology," she said. "And someday, I want to help other caregivers, too."

AACY is asking the community to help close the funding gap through donations and recurring monthly support. More information on how to help is available on the organization's website.

To donate, visit this link.

