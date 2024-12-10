Recognizing youth caregivers

BOCA RATON, Fla. — More than five million kids across the country help a sick family member on a daily basis. A Boca Raton organization that takes youth caregivers under its wing is hoping a special recognition Tuesday, December 10th will help raise awareness about its mission and about these children.

The American Association of Caregiving Youth also known as A-A-C-Y has a program which helps teens cope as youth caregivers, even while they’re in school and participating in sports.

Tuesdy morning at 9:30am, a proclamation will be issued in the Palm Beach County Commission meeting. Seventeen year old Ella Chisholm is a youth caregiver. She helps take care of her younger sister who is legally blind and non-verbal.

“I take her to school every day, I wake up early and make sure she gets to school on time. and i help her with daily things like feeding getting dressed and small stuff like that.” Dr. Connie Siskowski is the president of the organization. She says teens between the ages of 11 and 18 help family members get through the day.

"So they help with bathing, feeding, with giving medications, with helping them with mobility, with going to the bathroom, with household chores."

According to the organzation, more than 290 thousand youth in the state of Florida are youth caregivers.

American Association of Caregiving Youth

https://aacy.org

6401 Congress Avenue

Suite 200

Boca Raton

561-391-7401