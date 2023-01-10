Watch Now
New Palm Beach County commissioner Michael Barnett sworn in, replaces Dave Kerner

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Barnett to fill vacancy
The move Thursday night by Gov. Ron DeSantis to appoint Michael Barnett to replace Dave Kerner on the Palm Beach County Commission has enraged Democrats.
Palm Beach County Commissioner Michael Barnett is sworn in on Jan. 10, 2023, to represent District 3.
Posted at 2:05 PM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 14:47:58-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County has a new commissioner.

Michael Barnett, the vice chair of the Republican executive committee of Palm Beach County, was sworn in during Tuesday's commission meeting.

Barnett takes over as the commissioner of District 3 after he was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis following the departure of Dave Kerner.

Kerner is set to become the next head of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Barnett's appointment has been met with pushback from Democrats since Barnett lives in District Four, which they said violates the state constitution.

The commissioner disputed that notion saying the residency requirement only applies if he's running in an election.

Barnett's term as commissioner ends in November 2024.

