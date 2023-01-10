New Palm Beach County commissioner Michael Barnett sworn in, replaces Dave Kerner

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County has a new commissioner.

Michael Barnett, the vice chair of the Republican executive committee of Palm Beach County, was sworn in during Tuesday's commission meeting.

Barnett takes over as the commissioner of District 3 after he was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis following the departure of Dave Kerner.

Kerner is set to become the next head of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Barnett's appointment has been met with pushback from Democrats since Barnett lives in District Four, which they said violates the state constitution.

The commissioner disputed that notion saying the residency requirement only applies if he's running in an election.

Barnett's term as commissioner ends in November 2024.