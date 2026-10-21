Mangonia Park council approves Extraordinary Kids Foundation request, allowing nonprofit to continue services

MANGONIA PARK, Fla. — After months of uncertainty, the Extraordinary Kids Foundation can continue serving families in Mangonia Park following a narrow vote by the town council.

The Mangonia Park Town Council voted 3-2 Tuesday night to approve a special exception request tied to code violations first raised in July, allowing the nonprofit to continue operating and providing community services, including services for children with special needs and weekly community outreach.

The decision ends a months-long battle that supporters said left the organization's future uncertain and raised concerns about the impact a closure could have on families who depend on its programs and outreach efforts.

Council vote sparks emotional reaction

The vote was met with applause from supporters attending the meeting.

For Extraordinary Kids Foundation founder and CEO Madean Gilzene, the decision brought immediate relief after weeks of concern about the organization's future.

"I was fearful because thinking about the families that would be affected if we didn't continue our outreach was very concerning to me," Gilzene said. "But when I heard the yeses, my heart just exploded."

The vote allows the nonprofit to continue offering services at a location that has become a resource for many local residents.

Nonprofit says families depend on its services

Gilzene said the organization serves more than just an outreach function in the community.

"This is more than outreach. We are touching people's lives," Gilzene said. "People come and depend on us. There's people that are here every single Saturday, and without us, they don't have an option."

Supporters of the organization previously told town leaders the nonprofit plays an important role in connecting families with food, resources and community support.

The council's approval means those services can continue without interruption.

Looking ahead to the next chapter

With the approval secured, Gilzene said her attention is now shifting from uncertainty to growth.

The nonprofit is approaching its 10-year anniversary and has plans to expand its impact in the years ahead.

"We're celebrating 10 years, and we have so much that we want to do in the future," Gilzene said. "We want an actual building that we can use as our community center and family resource center."

Gilzene said she hopes the council's decision leads to a stronger working relationship between the organization and the Town of Mangonia Park moving forward.

For now, families who rely on the Extraordinary Kids Foundation can continue accessing services as the nonprofit plans for its next decade of community outreach.

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