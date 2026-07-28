Mangonia Park non-profit organization given 90 days to fix code violations or face daily fines

MANGONIA PARK, Fla. — A special magistrate has ruled against the Extraordinary Kids Foundation on 2 code violations, giving the nonprofit 90 days to come into compliance or face daily fines.

The Mangonia Park-based organization has served Palm Beach County for nearly a decade, providing programs for children with special needs and, more recently, weekly community outreach services.

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Mangonia Park nonprofit organization given 90 days to fix code violations or face daily fines

Every Saturday for the past year, the foundation has hosted a 3-hour event offering hot meals, groceries, showers, haircuts and toiletries to people in need.

"We have become a hub for those that are in need to come and receive hot meals," Nadine Gilza said. "They're able to receive showers, groceries, haircuts and toiletries."

Gilza said the foundation serves anyone who needs help, including single parents, veterans and seniors.

The town cited the foundation for 2 code violations: using a trailer on the property without approval and renting space to a church without the proper permits.

Town officials also presented the foundation's weekly outreach events as evidence it was operating as a homeless shelter.

Gilza disputes that characterization.

"We have never, in our existence as an organization, offered beds or shelter beds or had anybody stay overnight," she said.

Gilza said the nonprofit has tried to work with the town to resolve the issues.

"We have tried to have an open dialogue with the city and try to collaborate, but we have not really been able to get anywhere with them," she said.

If the foundation is forced to stop its Saturday outreach program, Gilza said many people would lose access to essential services.

"On Saturdays, we are one of the only providers that provide hot meals in this area," she said. "That would leave a huge gap, especially for the seniors that rely on us."

The foundation plans to spend the next 90 days applying for the required approvals to comply with the town's code. If the violations are not corrected within that time, the nonprofit could face $100 per day in fines.