Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach County

Actions

Love is in the air! Meet the Palm Beach Zoo's capybara couple

WPTV is following Lyara and Zeus, two capybaras at the Palm Beach Zoo, as their budding romance unfolds
Lyara and Zeus palm beach zoo capybaras
WPTV
Lyara and Zeus, two capybaras at the Palm Beach Zoo, share a banana leaf.
Lyara and Zeus palm beach zoo capybaras
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Flas. — As the official media partner of the Palm Beach Zoo, WPTV always has the inside scoop on the best things happening at the zoo.

This time, that includes two smitten capybaras. Lyara the capybara came to the Palm Beach Zoo about one year ago and was recently introduced to a potential mate named Zeus.

"They are hitting it off very well," Devin Clarke, Supervisor of Primates and Mammals at the Palm Beach Zoo, said.

WPTV anchor Ashley Glass spotted Lyara and Zeus sharing a banana leaf for a snack during a recent visit to the zoo.

“They have moved in together," Clarke said. "So, they were doing the dating scene for a little bit, for about nine months, and then they decided to make the jump and move in together."

Clarke explained that nature will take its course from here, and WPTV will be the first to let you know if we can expect any babies from this budding romance.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening