Love is in the air! Meet the Palm Beach Zoo's capybara couple

WEST PALM BEACH, Flas. — As the official media partner of the Palm Beach Zoo, WPTV always has the inside scoop on the best things happening at the zoo.

This time, that includes two smitten capybaras. Lyara the capybara came to the Palm Beach Zoo about one year ago and was recently introduced to a potential mate named Zeus.

"They are hitting it off very well," Devin Clarke, Supervisor of Primates and Mammals at the Palm Beach Zoo, said.

WPTV anchor Ashley Glass spotted Lyara and Zeus sharing a banana leaf for a snack during a recent visit to the zoo.

“They have moved in together," Clarke said. "So, they were doing the dating scene for a little bit, for about nine months, and then they decided to make the jump and move in together."

Clarke explained that nature will take its course from here, and WPTV will be the first to let you know if we can expect any babies from this budding romance.