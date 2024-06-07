'Lots of water': Parents, kids staying hydrated in extreme heat

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Rapids Water Park was filled with parents and kids trying to stay cool in the hot weather Friday.

"Hot summer day and the kids wanted to get out in the water, so we decided to come out and check it out," Tim Garman said.

One after the other, families filed into the water park, where lifeguards kept a watchful eye on everyone, while parents and kids splashed about, and waded in the cool waters of the wave pool.

"It's hot and the lines are long, but we're enjoying the lazy river and the wave pool a lot," Madison Zalmasky said.

The parents I spoke with said they're taking all kinds of precautions to keep their kids cool.



"It is very hot, but our suggestion is stay in the lazy river, stay wet and keep lots of fluids and stay hydrated," Sarena Verdelotti said. "That is a must, lots of water."

WPTV Sarena Verdelotti suggests staying in the lazy river and keeping hydrated while at Rapids Water Park in Riviera Beach, Fla. on June 7, 2024.

So, how hot is it? I spoke with our WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologists, and they told me at in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Naples, they recorded the warmest average temperature for the month.

Imagine having to work outside in this heat.

Riviera Beach Fire Rescue Capt. DaWayne Watson said each day his department has 19 firefighters on duty. If they're on a house fire, a firefighter could put on another 75 to 100 pounds of equipment and work in their suit for hours. Dehydration is a big concern, so they stock up on water.

"Sometimes we have Gatorade inside of the coolers," he said. "So, we try to make it convenient as possible and make sure that firefighters on scene are well hydrated before and after."

The high temps will continue through the weekend. It was so hot out Friday that a heat advisory was issued for Palm Beach County.