50% chance of showers and storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The heat will build as we head into the next several days. Daytime highs will climb into the lower in the middle 90s.

We will be closed to the record highs through Monday. Today we have a 50% chance of picking up some showers and storms. It is much needed rainfall. We are very very dry. In fact most of the areas now under a severe drought.

As we head into the weekend rain chances will be dropping. We could pick up an inland shower or storm. But along the coast for the most part it is dry.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

The hot air continues with highs in the lower and into the middle 90s. The good news is that next week, the tropical moisture will make a comeback big time.

By the middle and the end of the week, our rain chances will increase. Once we have that tropical moisture on top of us for the long-term, our rain chances increase each and every afternoon.

Daytime highs fall into the upper 80s with the extra clouds around. All is quiet in the tropics for now.