Lines form at gas stations throughout Palm Beach County as drivers scrounge for fuel

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As drivers struggle to find gas amid delivery disruptions caused by historic flooding in Fort Lauderdale and surrounding areas of Broward County, many are waiting in long lines for the chance to fill up their tanks.

WPTV's Matt Sczesny stopped at a Mobil gas station by the cellphone waiting lot at Palm Beach International Airport on Tuesday morning and noticed a line of vehicles waiting at the gas pumps.

Similar lines have been spotted throughout Palm Beach County.

Lines of vehicles waiting for gas at the UGas station near the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Military Trail in Delray Beach were blocking the intersection Monday night.

WPTV photojournalist Eric Pasquarelli spoke to a man who said he walked to three different gas stations after his truck ran out of gas. He was carrying a gas canister that he filled at the Mobil station on Dixie Highway near Southern Boulevard.

"I had to go to three gas stations to get gas on foot," the man said while walking back to his truck.

Phillesia Ashman, who has been a Lyft driver for six years, was waiting in line at that same Mobil station. Pasquarelli spoke with her as she was filling up her tank.

"I don't know how I'm going to manage because, as a Lyft driver, you need gas, you know, to do the work," she said.

Ashman said she usually goes through a tank of gas each day, but she's planning to conserve some so she could work again Wednesday.

"You can't go nowhere without your car," she said.

Lauren Peters said she waited about 20 minutes to fill up her car at the Wawa station on the corner of Belvedere Road and Congress Avenue. She said it was the third station on Belvedere Road she went to in hopes of finding gas.

"It sucks," she said. "It's super inconvenient."

She got lucky. A tanker arrived to refuel the pumps while she was there.

Port Everglades is home to many of the fuel ships that provide gas throughout South Florida. Port spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said fuel ships continue to make deliveries and that additional petroleum companies have been operating at the port as truck drivers work around the clock to deliver gas to the stations.