Palm Beach County drivers left searching for gas after historic flooding impacts Port Everglades

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Severe storms and flooding that hit Broward County last week continue to have an impact on gas stations throughout South Florida.

Historic floods in Fort Lauderdale disrupted fuel distribution across the region, stopping thousands of gas trucks from making deliveries.

This has caused confusion, chaos and even panic for drivers.

"I only went to one petrol station, and all the pumps were closed," one driver said.

He later found gas at one station located near Southern Boulevard and Parker Avenue.

But just a couple miles away, drivers were disappointed Monday to find no gas at other stations.

WPTV Drivers have said they have had to visit multiple fuel stations in their quest to find fuel.

In southeast Florida, gas comes from one place: Port Everglades. The fuel arrives by ship and is then put in tankers.

The port is located near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, which was shut down until Friday by the flooding.

The flooding last week caused only half of the port's fuel terminals to be operational.

Officials said the complications are not a supply problem but a distribution and supply chain issue.

Drivers are urged to be patient as gas tankers wait in long lines to fill up. The delays are leaving some gas stations without fuel and others getting deliveries.

WPTV West Palm Gas station owner Alex Fernandez said his store was among those that had fuel on Monday.

"It's kind of the benefit of being in this business for so long, for like 40 years, that we have a good relationship at the port," West Palm Gas station owner Alex Fernandez said. "[We have] a good relationship with our jobber, the transporter."

Fernandez said it also helps that he's an independent station, not relying on one parent company.

But regardless, all stations are relying on one port for fuel deliveries, and one storm has created a big supply chain disruption.

"What we kind of find surprising is all the years we've had hurricanes, we've never had this issue," Fernandez said.

Usually, Port Everglades has 12 terminals to fill up tankers, but some were damaged by the flooding and only seven are currently working.

WPTV learned that this should all be back to normal in the next few days as more trucks fill up and deliver gas.