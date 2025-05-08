Lexus car raffle benefits first responders' mental health

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — We have a winner!

Last month, WPTV told you about a car raffle supporting free, confidential therapy for all first responders.

The nonprofit Stomping Out the Stigma and its founder, Tim Roberto, headed up efforts.

Shannon Sagan, known as the Dash Cam Lawyer, donated a Lexus LS460 in pristine condition that was raffled off during a May 2 online event

A local woman named Patricia won the Lexus in the raffle, benefiting first responders and their mental health.

Patricia immediately turned around and gifted the car to her son since they had been sharing a vehicle.