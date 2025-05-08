Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach County

Actions

Lexus car raffle benefits first responders' mental health

Patricia won the raffle for the Lexus to benefit Stomping Out The Stigma.
Shannon Sagan
Patricia won the raffle for the Lexus to benefit Stomping Out The Stigma.
Patricia won the raffle for the Lexus to benefit Stomping Out The Stigma.
Posted
and last updated

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — We have a winner!

Last month, WPTV told you about a car raffle supporting free, confidential therapy for all first responders.

The nonprofit Stomping Out the Stigma and its founder, Tim Roberto, headed up efforts.

Shannon Sagan, known as the Dash Cam Lawyer, donated a Lexus LS460 in pristine condition that was raffled off during a May 2 online event

A local woman named Patricia won the Lexus in the raffle, benefiting first responders and their mental health.

Patricia immediately turned around and gifted the car to her son since they had been sharing a vehicle.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening