'Stomping Out The Stigma': Win a Lexus and support first responders

Advocates aim for FREE therapy for all first responders
Shannon Sagan speaks to WPTV morning anchor Ashley Glass about the Lexus he donated for the event.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Residents are banding together to organize a car raffle, which ultimately supports efforts to offer free, confidential therapy to all first responders.

The nonprofit Stomping Out the Stigma and its founder, Tim Roberto, are heading up efforts.

"We're in a crisis right now, a mental health meltdown," Roberto said. "Think about people seeing things on a daily basis, over and over again, and that's part of the breakdown."

Shannon Sagan, known as the Dash Cam Lawyer, donated a Lexus LS460 in pristine condition to be raffled off.

"That keyword 'stigma' really is the problem. People want to bury the word suicide," Sagan said.

Click here to learn how to get involved and buy a raffle ticket before the May 2 online event.

