Let's Hear It: WPTV hosting Property Tax Town Hall focused on Amendment 3 at Palm Beach State College

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — After months of talking to viewers and responding to emails, WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny and WPTV anchor Hollani Davis are hearing from experts on the ballot referendum and diving into money issues that matter to you.

WATCH LIVE AT 7 P.M.



WPTV is hosting its Property Tax Town Hall at Palm Beach State College on Tuesday. The town hall is tackling Amendment 3 from every angle with Election Day less than a month away.

The town hall is preceded by WPTV's Let's Hear It event, which is taking place from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. outside of the state college's Public Safety Conference Center.

Let's Hear It Let's Hear It: Property Tax Town Hall today! Matt Sczesny

The WPTV team has already received a lot of questions from viewers at home about Amendment 3, and the panel of experts intends to get answers.

There is significant debate over Amendment 3. WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache was at Palm Beach State College and spoke with John Shelton who said he supports Amendment 3, because property tax increases just don't stop.

"So if you think about the tax we're paying now," Shleton said. "Where's it going to be in 5 years or 10 years, at the rate we keep growing the tax on residences? It's unsustainable."

Community members have come out to share their stances on the referendum and to get answers about what to expect before heading to the polls.