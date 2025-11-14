Let's Hear It: Osto Group founder remembered for her lasting impact on people in need

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The Osto Group is a West Palm Beach-based nonprofit that provides people with ostomy supplies during difficult times.

One of the founders, Stephanie Sullivan, attended one of WPTV's first Let's Hear It events when she was worried about being priced out of their warehouse space.

By putting attention on their story and mission to provide medical supplies, free of charge, to people all over the country recovering from bladder surgery, the Osto Group secured an affordable warehouse space to rent in Palm Beach Gardens.

Unfortunately, Sullivan passed away after a hard-fought battle with her health and complications from a spinal cord injury she sustained in 1983 during a search and rescue mission with the U.S. Coast Guard.

"Stephanie excelled in everything she put her hand to whether it was nursing, physical therapy or medical massage therapy," Barbara Hymans, one of the co-founders of the Osto Group, said. "It was Stephanie’s vision to keep Osto Group growing as a viable source of ostomy supplies for the less fortunate."

You can honor Sullivan's life and support the mission of the Osto Group by giving your time or financial resources. Connect with the Osto Group here.

