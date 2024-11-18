Volunteers show up BIG for Palm Beach County non-profit organization

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — We have a great Let's Hear It follow-up story for you!

The locally based non-profit Osto Group ships medical supplies to ostomy patients all over the country.

The founders of the Osto Group came to a WPTV Let's Hear It community meet-up more than a year ago to work through an issue. They were being forced out of their warehouse space by skyrocketing rent, and they were worried their good work would be suspended indefinitely.

Real Estate News Nonprofit Osto Group seeking volunteers and longterm solutions Ashley Glass

WPTV put attention on their challenge, and an affordable, long-term space came through for the Osto Group.

More recently, WPTV News anchor Ashley Glass helped the Osto Group work through another issue. They didn't have enough volunteers to get the job done, which involves a lot of sorting, cataloging, and shipping of medical supplies.

After WPTV News put attention on this new issue, we're so glad to tell you the Osto Group now has a dedicated team of 16 volunteers. Some of them are local college students.

"Our other volunteers are for the most part retired men and women from the area, who have formed wonderful friendships with each other and work together as a cohesive team, willing to do whatever is asked of them," said Barbara Hymans, one of the founders of the Osto Group. "Our biggest need is for sponsors. These sponsors would offset our operating expenses with their financial donations."

Connect with the Osto Group and learn about volunteer and sponsorship opportunities by clicking here.