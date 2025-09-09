GREENACRES, Fla. — A big part of WPTV Let's Hear It community meet-ups is connecting with people who shine light on an issue and helping them find solutions.

After the founder of local non-profit Zuhre's World, Zuhre Beytas, saw a recent WPTV story about a lack of school supplies at Liberty Park Elementary School in Greenacres, she and her team of volunteers rolled up to the school with school supplies to give by the cartful.

Let's Hear It: Local non-profit supplies items for students and teachers

The school's principal, Joseph Schneider, explained, the need is great.

"The need, especially for teachers, is, as soon as students run out of supplies - they utilize the pencils, the paper - parents don't always know to send in replacements for those things," Schneider said. "So, this is an opportunity for us to restock as we go along, because otherwise it gets down to getting out of teachers' pockets."

Beytas was thrilled to be able to help the local teacher community.

"I'm so happy right now," Beytas said. "We are here. We don't want teachers using their pockets."

Schneider is thankful for those like Beytas who are committed to serving their community.

"This is amazing. We love the outreach from the community," Schneider said. "They heard about some of the unique needs at our school, so we appreciate any support for our kids to give them the best opportunity to be successful.

Learn more about Zuhre's World and how to get involved on the non-profit's website here.