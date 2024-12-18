'It's nice to feel like a hero': Citizen awarded Samaritan Award for life-saving efforts

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A good Samaritan was one of dozens of people honored Wednesday by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office for their heroic actions this year.

Jonathan Barajas received a Samaritan Award for his actions during a crash that claimed the lives of nine family members, including six kids.

“I look and I see a car flipped over, and there was bodies,” he said.

A SUV that lost control flipped over in a canal along Hatton Highway, near Belle Glade, in August.

WPTV Jonathan Barajas talks about receiving Samaritan Award for his actions during a crash that claimed the lives of nine people.

“I go, oh my God,” said Barajas. “So I pull up to the side. I told my people in Spanish, hey, there's kids in the car. Gotta get them out. And yeah, I jumped in.”

He said he did everything he could to try and save lives.

“There's nothing we could do for the people inside,” said Barajas. “But the people that were floating, we were able to pull the bodies out.”

The sheriff’s office honored Barajas alongside the responding deputies who earned lifesaving medals.

“Do you feel like a hero today,” asked WPTV’s Michael Hoffman.

WPTV Sheriff Ric Bradshaw talks about those that were honored during Wednesday's ceremony.

“A little bit,” said Barajas. “It was kind of a nerve-wracking thing, a little nervous, but yeah, it's nice to feel hero, a little bit of hero.”

Also honored at Wednesday’s 2024 awards ceremony were dozens of deputies for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said for some, putting their own lives on the line to save others, comes as second nature. and that’s why we honor them

“You saw some guys and men and women, they didn't even hesitate,” said Bradshaw. “They jumped right into dark canals. They helped people. I mean, they didn't even stop and think about it.”