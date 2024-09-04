'I'm just so happy to be alive:' Captain shares details on moment his boat exploded

For the first time, we're hearing from the North Palm Beach captain who was on board his boat when it exploded.

"If I didn't get out of that boat, I would be dead," said Tim Hoban. "I'm just so happy to be alive even though I'm crying about hurting."

Hoban did a Zoom interview exclusively with WPTV's Joel Lopez from a hospital bed in Miami.

"I can't even walk, my legs are so burnt. The pain is so extreme that just putting my feet on the floor takes me an hour-and-a-half to get out of the hospital bed to try and stand up and walk," said Hoban.

He's been in the hospital for 11 days now and is being treated for second and third degree burns on about 36% of his body.

"I was unconscious for four to five nights and then when I first woke up in ICU every time I'd shut my eyes, I'd see the flames and I'd be in the fire and I couldn't sleep for two days," said Hoban. "It was really bad but I'm not having the nightmares anymore and it's a good thing."

So far he hasn't been told when he would be released from the hospital but said he's preparing to get skin grafts on Wednesday.

The explosion happened at the Lott Bros. docks in North Palm Beach as he was preparing for a charter and had picked up supplies.

"So what caused the explosion?" asked Lopez.

"I do a daily maintenance where I check the float switches and stuff and I realized one of them was sticking and I went downstairs and started cutting the wires," said Hoban.

That's when his boat went up in flames.

"It's hard to see him like this but his face is still beautiful," said Hoban's wife Ashley.

The couple kissed as Hoban winced from pain, as his lips were also burned.

Thanks to online donations, she's been able to rent an apartment in Miami close to the hospital.

"Whoever donated and all my friends who donated, thank you so much. I couldn't have done it without you," said Hoban.

They're now considering selling their house in North Palm Beach as the boat was their main source of income.

"When you get out of the hospital do you see yourself getting back on a boat?" asked Lopez.

"I love boating, but I don't see how I could ever afford another boat," said Hoban.

He said he bought the boat from a salvage lot and spent nine months getting it ready for his charter business.

"That boat has been like family for us for eight to nine years. It pays the bills, we work on it every day, we've been to the Bahamas, we did three supply runs during the hurricanes on that boat," said Hoban. "Now she's just a pile of trash. The stress of knowing I can't make my bills next. I don't know if I can go on."

He said his family has come into town to help with his dogs, while Ashley tends to him at the hospital.

A fundraising page for the couple has been established.