Northlake Boulevard in North Palm Beach reduced to one lane due to marina boat fire

One person has been flown to the hospital with injuries
NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — A boat fire scene in North Palm Beach could cause traffic congestion Saturday morning.

According to a tweet posted by the Village of North Palm Beach at around 8:30 a.m., firefighters are responding to a boat fire at the marina behind Lott Brothers.

Westbound traffic on Northlake Boulevard is reduced to one lane between Southwind Drive and Lake Circle.

The post said that one person was flown to the hospital with injuries.

WPTV reached out to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue for more details, check back at WPTV News for updates.

