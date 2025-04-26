Man dead after being stabbed by sword, suspect killed by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy shot and killed a suspect who had fatally stabbed another man with a sword early Saturday.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO), deputies responded to the 6400 block of Emerald Dunes Drive at around 3 a.m. for an armed domestic incident.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found a man stabbing another man with a sword. After issuing commands for the suspect to drop the weapon, the suspect refused, prompting a deputy to shoot the suspect.

Both the stabbing suspect and the victim died from their injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation involving the PBSO Violent Crimes Division, the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.