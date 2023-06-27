Here's how you can stop mosquitoes before they bite

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida's hot and humid summers also mean mosquito season.

"I get bitten all the time," Kate Kuhner of West Palm Beach said.

To fight back, she said she has many options.

"I use every repellant they make," Kuhner said. "I even use Skin So Soft by Avon, used to be a repellant known forever.”

There are many different options when it comes to holding off mosquitoes.

"DEET is what we recommend to people looking to repel mosquitoes," Steve Fazekas of Palm Beach County Mosquito Control said.

Many repellants found in stores contain DEET, which is approved by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Other options include citronella candles and even certain plants like lemon grass, which as a scent to ward off mosquitoes.

"Maybe a big fan would work better than a citronella candle," Fazekas said.

One other important thing to do is empty any standing water around your home.

"We've seen five-gallon buckets with literally thousands of larvae in them, and they will continue to hatch and come after you day after day," Fazekas said.